Saturday's event proved popular with visitors.

In pictures: Sustainable Thinking Scotland's Bountiful Bo'ness event

The community came together for this year’s Bountiful Bo’ness event at Kinneil Estate on Saturday afternoon.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST

The autumn harvest event was hosted in the Walled Garden by Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS). The free event, which included activities for the whole family, was a chance for the STS team to thank all the volunteers and supporters who work with them throughout the year.

Produce from the farm took centre stage with groups who use the produce also contributing. It was an opportunity to celebrate the charity’s harvest. There was also a range of activities on offer during the afternoon including inflatables, games, market stalls and a community meal.

Photographer Scott Louden stopped by to check out the event. Here are some of his photographs from the day – recognise anyone?

Liz and Claudine were on hand to feed everyone chilli.

Liz and Claudine were on hand to feed everyone chilli. Photo: Scott Louden

Crystal (7) and her mum Michelle play snakes and ladders at the event hosted by Sustainable Thinking Scotland.

Crystal (7) and her mum Michelle play snakes and ladders at the event hosted by Sustainable Thinking Scotland. Photo: Scott Louden

The Rainbow Muslim Women's Group at work preparing food

The Rainbow Muslim Women's Group at work preparing food Photo: Scott Louden

The Burnett family, from West Lothian, enjoying the day.

The Burnett family, from West Lothian, enjoying the day. Photo: Scott Louden

