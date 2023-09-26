In pictures: Sustainable Thinking Scotland's Bountiful Bo'ness event
The autumn harvest event was hosted in the Walled Garden by Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS). The free event, which included activities for the whole family, was a chance for the STS team to thank all the volunteers and supporters who work with them throughout the year.
Produce from the farm took centre stage with groups who use the produce also contributing. It was an opportunity to celebrate the charity’s harvest. There was also a range of activities on offer during the afternoon including inflatables, games, market stalls and a community meal.
Photographer Scott Louden stopped by to check out the event. Here are some of his photographs from the day – recognise anyone?