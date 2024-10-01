In pictures: Sustainable Thinking Scotland hosts its annual Bountiful Bo'ness harvest event

Hosted by Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) the autumn harvest event was free for everyone to enjoy.
The free event, which included activities for the whole family, has become an annual date in the charity’s calendar and is a chance to thank all the volunteers and supporters who work with them throughout the year.
Produce grown on site took centre stage with groups who use the produce also contributing.
Throughout the afternoon there were a range of activities on offer including inflatables, games, market stalls and a community meal.
