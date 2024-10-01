Derek harvests some tomatoes at the Bountiful Bo'ness harvest event in the Walled Garden at Kinneil. (Pics: Scott Louden)Derek harvests some tomatoes at the Bountiful Bo'ness harvest event in the Walled Garden at Kinneil. (Pics: Scott Louden)
Derek harvests some tomatoes at the Bountiful Bo'ness harvest event in the Walled Garden at Kinneil. (Pics: Scott Louden)

In pictures: Sustainable Thinking Scotland hosts its annual Bountiful Bo'ness harvest event

By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:03 BST
The community came together for the Bountiful Bo’ness harvest event at Kinneil Estate on Saturday.

Hosted by Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) the autumn harvest event was free for everyone to enjoy.

The free event, which included activities for the whole family, has become an annual date in the charity’s calendar and is a chance to thank all the volunteers and supporters who work with them throughout the year.

Produce grown on site took centre stage with groups who use the produce also contributing.

Throughout the afternoon there were a range of activities on offer including inflatables, games, market stalls and a community meal.

Sean Kerr, of Sustainable Thinking Scotland, who were hosting the event.



Sean Kerr, of Sustainable Thinking Scotland, who were hosting the event.

Lucas, 4, gets a tattoo sticker from Megan, 12.



Lucas, 4, gets a tattoo sticker from Megan, 12.

There were stalls from local groups and businesses. Pictured are Kirsteen and Ian of Tryst Apiaries.



There were stalls from local groups and businesses. Pictured are Kirsteen and Ian of Tryst Apiaries.

Alissa, 5, Lulu, 5, and Maddy, 3, were enjoying the games and activities.



Alissa, 5, Lulu, 5, and Maddy, 3, were enjoying the games and activities.

