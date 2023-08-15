In pictures: Sunday fun day at Linlithgow's Party at the Palace 2023

There was no issue of the weather dampening revellers’ spirits over the weekend at this year’s Party at the Palace.

The crowds still turned out on both days to enjoy a packed programme of music, comedy and fun. Sunday night saw OMD – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – headline the main stage. Throughout the day there had also been performances from Heather Small, Sister Sledge, Callum Beattie and George Bowie’s Generation GBX.

Falkirk’s own Craig Eddie – winner of The Voice UK – was also among those entertaining the crowds on Sunday during the second day of the festival.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the crowds for the final day and captured these images. Do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

If you were among the revellers on Saturday then check out our pictures from that day here

