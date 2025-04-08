In pictures: Sun shines on Larbert firefighters' charity car wash

Members of Amber Watch, based at Larbert fire station in Lorne Road, held a charity car wash on Saturday.

The event was part of a national initiative to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports all serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel, and their families, empowering them to live healthier and happier.

Each year hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise funds for the charity – and the local firefighters rolled up their sleeves for the job on Saturday as the sun shone.

Members of the public were encouraged to visit the station and have their car washed by the crew in return for donations to the charity.

Amber Watch would like to thank all who came along on the day and supported the cause.

