Evan and Max McDavid with the world's smallest car at the centre's showcase event.Evan and Max McDavid with the world's smallest car at the centre's showcase event.
Evan and Max McDavid with the world's smallest car at the centre's showcase event.

In pictures: Sun shines on Greenpark Showcase

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jun 2024, 19:14 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 19:19 BST
The sun shone for all those who turned out for the Greenpark Showcase recently.

And turn out in their numbers they did as the community showed support for the group’s in the village who use Greenpark Centre.

Last Saturday’s fun day was organised by Pomont Community Hub – the group looking to take over the running of the centre, Polmont Community Council and Polmont Playgroup.

There was lots for all the family to do, inside and outside the centre in Greenpark Drive.

Along with games for the younger members of the family, there was a chance to try many of the groups and classes who meet in the centre, one of the busiest in the Falkirk Council area.

Face paints and balloons for Izzy Robertson and Ria Russell.

1. Greenpark Centre Showcase

Face paints and balloons for Izzy Robertson and Ria Russell. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Join the queue for balloon modelling - how does he manage not to burst them?

2. Greenpark Centre Showcase

Join the queue for balloon modelling - how does he manage not to burst them? Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Outdoor games in the sunshine.

3. Greenpark Centre Showcase

Outdoor games in the sunshine. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Max and Jonah Halley get a sneak look inside PC McKinnon's patrol car.

4. Greenpark Centre Showcase

Max and Jonah Halley get a sneak look inside PC McKinnon's patrol car. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk Council