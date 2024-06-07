In pictures: Sun shines on Greenpark Showcase

And turn out in their numbers they did as the community showed support for the group’s in the village who use Greenpark Centre.

Last Saturday’s fun day was organised by Pomont Community Hub – the group looking to take over the running of the centre, Polmont Community Council and Polmont Playgroup.

There was lots for all the family to do, inside and outside the centre in Greenpark Drive.

Along with games for the younger members of the family, there was a chance to try many of the groups and classes who meet in the centre, one of the busiest in the Falkirk Council area.

Greenpark Centre Showcase Face paints and balloons for Izzy Robertson and Ria Russell.

Greenpark Centre Showcase Join the queue for balloon modelling - how does he manage not to burst them?

Greenpark Centre Showcase Outdoor games in the sunshine.

Greenpark Centre Showcase Max and Jonah Halley get a sneak look inside PC McKinnon's patrol car.