In pictures: Sun shines on festival goers for Party at the Palace

By Fiona Dobie
Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:48 BST
The sun was shining as Party at the Palace celebrated its tenth year on Sunday.

Music fans once again headed to Linlithgow for the annual event, which offers a great festival atmosphere that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Alongside the live music and comedy there are fairground rides, kids’ activities and street food options on offer.

For the first time this year, organisers teamed up with Let’s Rock Scotland to offer revellers their first joint summer festival.

After the Let’s Rock Scotland line up was enjoyed by the crowds on Saturday, the festival’s field filled up again on Sunday for the Party at the Palace bill.

Irish musician and former Boyzone star Ronan Keating headlined the bill on Sunday.

Others performing throughout the day included Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy and Sweet Female Attitude.

The very first Party at the Palace was held in the town back in 2014.

Party at the Palace were behind the line up for the second day of festival fun on Sunday.

Enjoying the weather.

Soaking up the sun and the festival atmosphere.

Volunteering for charity Child Bereavement UK on the day.

