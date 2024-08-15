In pictures: Sun shines on festival goers for Party at the Palace

Music fans once again headed to Linlithgow for the annual event, which offers a great festival atmosphere that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
Alongside the live music and comedy there are fairground rides, kids’ activities and street food options on offer.
For the first time this year, organisers teamed up with Let’s Rock Scotland to offer revellers their first joint summer festival.
After the Let’s Rock Scotland line up was enjoyed by the crowds on Saturday, the festival’s field filled up again on Sunday for the Party at the Palace bill.
Irish musician and former Boyzone star Ronan Keating headlined the bill on Sunday.
Others performing throughout the day included Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy and Sweet Female Attitude.
The very first Party at the Palace was held in the town back in 2014.
