In pictures: Sun shines on crowds for the 2024 Carron and Carronshore Gala Day

Organisers have hailed this year’s event as another success and thanked all those who turned out to ensure it was another special day for the local youngsters.

The procession, which included a number of community groups as well as the gala retinue, left Burnside Park on Saturday morning, making its way to Gairdoch Park for an afternoon of fun and celebrations.

Crowds basked in the sunshine as they watched Anne Bell – who retired as a lollipop lady in November after 22 years – crown gala queen Megan Henderson.

Following the crowning, there was plenty for all to enjoy in the park. As well as the ever popular fair ground rides, there were community stalls, face painting, displays and performances from local community groups alongside live music to enjoy.

Here are some of the photographs captured by Alan Murray on the day – recognise anyone?

1 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Enjoying the sunshine on gala day. Photo: Alan Murray

2 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Kasey Leigh Gemmell (9) and Karris Manson (8) meet their Frozen heroines. Photo: Alan Murray

3 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Flags at the ready for the parade. Photo: Alan Murray

4 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Carter Arnott (4) looking cool in the sun. Photo: Alan Murray