In pictures: Sun shines for Grangemouth Community Hub's spring fair

The team behind the reopening of Grangemouth’s public toilets are keen to get people using the local shops and businesses that have been struggling in recent years.

While opening the toilet has been their main aim, they hope that Saturday’s event will be the first of many that will bring people back into the town.

The Hub team were delighted with the turnout and support for the day, which included a fun dog show that raised £100 for the SSPCA.

Local care home, Cunningham House, were also raising cash and thanked everyone for supporting their tombola which will help them hit their target for a new social space. There was also a rodeo and lots of market stalls.

Pamela Young, one of the organisers, thanked everyone for their support including everyone who donated prizes, the town centre businesses, local councillors, the stall holders and all of the volunteers.

But she particularly thanked the community for turning out to make it a really special day.

Pamela said: “It was a brilliant day – we’ve had really good feedback and lots of folk have been asking if we’ll do another one. We don’t have a date yet but we’re definitely going to do another one.”

Grangemouth Community Hub spring fair Sisters Sophie (10), Emily (6) and Carly Speirs (4) with their new dolls.

Grangemouth Community Hub spring fair Pets as Therapy group looking for new members to visit schools and other organisations.

Grangemouth Community Hub spring fair Wooden Wonders with their wares. Pictured are Charlie Lacey, Claire McNeilage with son Alfie (16) and Olivia Rose (12).

Grangemouth Community Hub spring fair There were a wide variety of stalls at the event.