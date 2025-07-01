In Pictures: Stitch, Spidey and a ton of fun for everyone at Falkirk Comic Con

Fans of comic book creations and cult films flocked to the Howgate Shopping Centre and the High Street on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the spectacle and get up close and personal to characters of all shapes, sizes and – in Stitch’s case – alien species.
Organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers, the two day event delivered entertainment for all the family – as you can seen from Michael’s great photographs.
1. Falkirk Comic Con 2025
Who ya gonna call? Well whoever you give a bell to - tell them about Falkirk Comic Con and how much fun it was - they will be ready to believe you Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Falkirk Comic Con 2025
Do you think the superheroes may want some of their stuff back? Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Falkirk Comic Con 2025
Youngsters get to experience what gaming was like back in the 1980s and just how many 50 pence pieces it took to bring down the evil Empire Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Falkirk Comic Con 2025
The Howgate was filled with characters from fact and fiction during the two day event Photo: Michael Gillen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.