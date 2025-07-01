Stitch was just one of the many character youngsters could meet during the two day Comic Conplaceholder image
Stitch was just one of the many character youngsters could meet during the two day Comic Con

In Pictures: Stitch, Spidey and a ton of fun for everyone at Falkirk Comic Con

By James Trimble
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:24 BST
Youngsters got to meet their heroes in Falkirk town centre as Comic Con returned with a vengeance over two whole days and Falkirk Herald photographer was their to capture the action.

Fans of comic book creations and cult films flocked to the Howgate Shopping Centre and the High Street on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the spectacle and get up close and personal to characters of all shapes, sizes and – in Stitch’s case – alien species.

Organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers, the two day event delivered entertainment for all the family – as you can seen from Michael’s great photographs.

Who ya gonna call? Well whoever you give a bell to - tell them about Falkirk Comic Con and how much fun it was - they will be ready to believe you

1. Falkirk Comic Con 2025

Who ya gonna call? Well whoever you give a bell to - tell them about Falkirk Comic Con and how much fun it was - they will be ready to believe you Photo: Michael Gillen

Do you think the superheroes may want some of their stuff back?

2. Falkirk Comic Con 2025

Do you think the superheroes may want some of their stuff back? Photo: Michael Gillen

Youngsters get to experience what gaming was like back in the 1980s and just how many 50 pence pieces it took to bring down the evil Empire

3. Falkirk Comic Con 2025

Youngsters get to experience what gaming was like back in the 1980s and just how many 50 pence pieces it took to bring down the evil Empire Photo: Michael Gillen

The Howgate was filled with characters from fact and fiction during the two day event

4. Falkirk Comic Con 2025

The Howgate was filled with characters from fact and fiction during the two day event Photo: Michael Gillen

