In pictures: Stepping into Spring at Grangemouth's Zetland Park

Families enjoyed a range of fun activities as part of a Spring Spectacular organised by the Zetland Park Regeneration Project in conjunction with Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre and Take a Pride in Falkirk.

The free event, which took place at the park’s popular Bike Library, featured puzzles, guessing games and nature-based activities with a distinctly feathered theme.

It is just one of a number of planned events for the coming months. Search for Zetland Park Regeneration Project on Facebook to find out more.

Ross with his daughter Maisie, age 6, were among those attending on Sunday.

Claire, from the Scottish Wildlife Trust, planting some seeds with Aiden, aged 5, from Grangemouth.

A variety of activities and games were on offer at the family friendly event.

Sarah and David Finn,from Grangemouth, with daughter Elodie (5) with her cool Nature Crown.