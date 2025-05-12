In pictures: Stepping back into science at Kinneil

The free event, which saw people journey through time exploring groundbreaking discoveries, legendary scientists and the innovations that shaped our world, took place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5.
The interactive event brought science history to life for families with hands-on experiments, engaging talks and immersive exhibits.
Representatives from the Glasgow Science Centre were also on hand to present ‘Castles Rock!’ – a show blending geology, history and science.
Falkirk Science Festival runs until May 17 with a programme of events across the Falkirk district.
The events include family friendly hands-on sessions, talks, films and workshops.
To find out more including booking and ticket information visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org