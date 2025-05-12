In pictures: Stepping back into science at Kinneil

By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th May 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 19:19 BST
Visitors to Kinneil Estate last week had the chance to Step Back into Science as part of Falkirk Science Festival.

The free event, which saw people journey through time exploring groundbreaking discoveries, legendary scientists and the innovations that shaped our world, took place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5.

The interactive event brought science history to life for families with hands-on experiments, engaging talks and immersive exhibits.

Representatives from the Glasgow Science Centre were also on hand to present ‘Castles Rock!’ – a show blending geology, history and science.

Falkirk Science Festival runs until May 17 with a programme of events across the Falkirk district.

The events include family friendly hands-on sessions, talks, films and workshops.

To find out more including booking and ticket information visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

Phoebe Cole, 8, from Stenhousemuir was one of the visitors to the Step Back into Science event last week.

Step Back into Science was just one of the events taking place across the district this May as part of Falkirk Science Festival.

Searching in the sand for fossils.

The free event was a great chance to get hands on with science.

