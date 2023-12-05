In pictures: Stenhousemuir Christmas market and light switch on

The first festive celebrations organised by KLSB community group in Stenhousemuir have been hailed a success.

A Christmas market and an afternoon of entertainment brought the local community out in force to get into the Christmas spirit on Sunday.

The event, which took place in King Street, featured Santa and Mrs Claus, who along with their elves, put on a pantomime for the children before Santa headed to his grotto and his good lady headed to her kitchen to tell stories.

Visitors could spend time browsing a market in the precinct, while entertainment later in the afternoon was hosted by Dionne Hickey. The Bag Rockers and a Little Mix tribute act entertained the crowd as well as local talent and DJs.

The honour of switching on the Christmas lights this year went to Andrew Rae, who has been at the front of the crowd for most Christmas Light switch ons for the last 20 years.

