In Pictures: Star-spotting in Bo’ness as Good Omens 2 films with David Tennant and Michael Sheen

Fans snapped pictures of stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as they prepared to film scenes around the Hippodrome Cinema

They were joined by Dame Siân Phillips, while extras wearing feather-adorned caps and 1920s flapper-style dresses walked around the set.

The show is jointly produced by Amazon Studios and BBC Studios.

Much of the shooting has taken place at a film studio in Bathgate.

Good Omens was created and written by Neil Gaiman.

Photographer Michael Gillen spent the day in Bo’ness to capture the excitement, and get a glimpse behind the cameras.

1. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness Spot the feathers! Cast members heading into the Hippodrome.

2. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness Pictured is Sian Phillips who has joined the cast for the second series.

3. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness Day one of filming in Bo'ness. Cast members heading into the Hippodrome.

4. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness Heading on to set is Steve Pemberton who plays Mr. Glozier.