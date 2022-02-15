Bo'ness welcomed the film crew to town this week. Roads were closed around the Hippodrome Cinema as the crew and stars arrived. Fans were also out to catch a glimpse of the big names - and they got a wave from David Tennant

In Pictures: Star-spotting in Bo’ness as Good Omens 2 films with David Tennant and Michael Sheen

The magic of the movies came to Bo’ness today as filming for Good Omens 2 got underway in town.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 2:35 pm

Fans snapped pictures of stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as they prepared to film scenes around the Hippodrome Cinema

They were joined by Dame Siân Phillips, while extras wearing feather-adorned caps and 1920s flapper-style dresses walked around the set.

The show is jointly produced by Amazon Studios and BBC Studios.

Much of the shooting has taken place at a film studio in Bathgate.

Good Omens was created and written by Neil Gaiman.

Photographer Michael Gillen spent the day in Bo’ness to capture the excitement, and get a glimpse behind the cameras.

1. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness

Spot the feathers! Cast members heading into the Hippodrome.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness

Pictured is Sian Phillips who has joined the cast for the second series.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness

Day one of filming in Bo'ness. Cast members heading into the Hippodrome.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Good Omens 2 filming in Bo'ness

Heading on to set is Steve Pemberton who plays Mr. Glozier.

Photo: Michael Gillen

