News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

In pictures: St Mary's Primary pupils host a Burns Supper in school

Pupils from one Bo’ness school entertained classmates and invited guests with their own Burns Supper.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:54 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 18:04 GMT

Primary seven pupils at the school hosted the event this afternoon.

The youngsters invited along primary six pupils and members of the community to enjoy their Scottish entertainment followed by a traditional Burns Supper.

There was plenty of poetry recited from Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns, as well as some singing.

The afternoon was voted a huge success by all those taking part and attending.

Primary 7 pupils host a Burns Supper for Primary 6 pupils and guests from the local community.

1. St Mary's Primary Burns Supper

Primary 7 pupils host a Burns Supper for Primary 6 pupils and guests from the local community. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Enjoying a tasty treat.

2. St Mary's Primary Burns Supper

Enjoying a tasty treat. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Lots of star performers.

3. St Mary's Primary Burns Supper

Lots of star performers. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Time to recite the work of Burns.

4. St Mary's Primary Burns Supper

Time to recite the work of Burns. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bo'nessRobert Burns