In pictures: St Mary's Primary pupils host a Burns Supper in school
Pupils from one Bo’ness school entertained classmates and invited guests with their own Burns Supper.
Primary seven pupils at the school hosted the event this afternoon.
The youngsters invited along primary six pupils and members of the community to enjoy their Scottish entertainment followed by a traditional Burns Supper.
There was plenty of poetry recited from Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns, as well as some singing.
The afternoon was voted a huge success by all those taking part and attending.
