In pictures: St Mary's Primary pupils host a Burns Supper in school

Primary seven pupils at the school hosted the event this afternoon.

The youngsters invited along primary six pupils and members of the community to enjoy their Scottish entertainment followed by a traditional Burns Supper.

There was plenty of poetry recited from Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns, as well as some singing.

The afternoon was voted a huge success by all those taking part and attending.

1 . St Mary's Primary Burns Supper Primary 7 pupils host a Burns Supper for Primary 6 pupils and guests from the local community. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . St Mary's Primary Burns Supper Enjoying a tasty treat. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . St Mary's Primary Burns Supper Lots of star performers. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales