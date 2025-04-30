In pictures: St Bernadette's supports Strathcarron's Big Birthday Tea

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Pupils and staff at a Stenhousemuir primary school were among those to support Strathcarron Hospice’s Big Birthday Tea.

St Bernadette’s RC Primary opened its doors to the wider community for the fundraising event last Wednesday morning.

The hospice had invited people to celebrate its 44th birthday with the ‘Big Birthday Tea’ initiative and over 150 schools, businesses and community groups took part in the fundraising.

Visitors were invited into the school to enjoy a cuppa and a cake in aid of the charity. They were also treated to entertainment from the school’s Glee Club and members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band.

The event was run with help from the school’s primary seven pupils.

A spokesperson for St Bernadette’s said: “We were delighted to support Strathcarron Big Birthday Tea again this year. We held our coffee morning on April 23, which was attended by parents, parishioners and our local community. We raised £208 for Strathcarron Hospice.

"We would like to thank Craig Penman, manager at Tesco, Bellsdyke Road who donated lots of lovely cakes and treats. Entertainment was provided by our Glee Club and Falkirk Schools Pipe Band.”

Events have taken place across the district in support of Strathcarron’s Big Birthday Tea.

