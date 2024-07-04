In pictures: St Bernadette's show everyone Shakespeare Rocks!

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:20 BST
Primary school pupils delighted their fellow pupils, family and friends with their end-of-term production.

Youngsters at St Bernadette’s presented several performances of Shakespeare Rocks!, a musical for children that takes an amusing looks at the life and times of William Shakespeare, with a cast of hilarious historical characters, amusing glimpses into some of his works and how he came 'To Be'.

The show starred 29 pupils from Primary 5, 6 and 7 who, if our photographs are anything to go by, had as good a time performing as their audiences did watching.

A spokesperson for St Bernadette’s said: “The show truly had everything: great humorous moments, toe-tapping tunes and phenomenal performances from every cast member. The whole show was narrated perfectly by the a deadly duo whose comic timing and sometimes ad-libbing, was perfection and had audiences in a state of laughter.”

The young cast of Shakespeare Rocks! from St Bernadette's Primary School enthralled audiences at various performances.

1. Shakespeare Rocks!

The young cast of Shakespeare Rocks! from St Bernadette's Primary School enthralled audiences at various performances.Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A fun production for the young actors and audiences to enjoy.

2. Shakespeare Rocks!

A fun production for the young actors and audiences to enjoy.Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The show was narrated by an impressive duo.

3. Shakespeare Rocks!

The show was narrated by an impressive duo.Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The talented youngsters came from P5, P6 and P7.

4. Shakespeare Rocks!

The talented youngsters came from P5, P6 and P7.Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersWilliam Shakespeare