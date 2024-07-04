In pictures: St Bernadette's show everyone Shakespeare Rocks!

Youngsters at St Bernadette’s presented several performances of Shakespeare Rocks!, a musical for children that takes an amusing looks at the life and times of William Shakespeare, with a cast of hilarious historical characters, amusing glimpses into some of his works and how he came 'To Be'.

The show starred 29 pupils from Primary 5, 6 and 7 who, if our photographs are anything to go by, had as good a time performing as their audiences did watching.

A spokesperson for St Bernadette’s said: “The show truly had everything: great humorous moments, toe-tapping tunes and phenomenal performances from every cast member. The whole show was narrated perfectly by the a deadly duo whose comic timing and sometimes ad-libbing, was perfection and had audiences in a state of laughter.”

