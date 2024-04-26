In pictures: St Bernadette's in Stenhousemuir hosts tea party for Strathcarron

Pupils at one Stenhousemuir school invited family and friends to join them at a special tea party.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:23 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 16:59 BST

St Bernadette’s Primary held a birthday tea party to fundraise for Strathcarron Hospice.

The Fankerton care facility was encouraging people across the communities to host a tea party or coffee morning to mark its 43rd birthday this month.

Pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s laid on a great spread for their visitors last Wednesday.

And in turn they generously helped the school raise £1070.

A school spokesperson said: “We only have 178 pupils so we are thrilled with the amount raised. Thanks also for the musical entertainment provided by a relative of a teacher at the school and his friend.”

Lots of tasty treats on offer served up by some willing helpers.

1. St Bernadette’s tea party

Lots of tasty treats on offer served up by some willing helpers. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Enjoying the tea party with all funds going to Strathcarron Hospice.

2. St Bernadette’s tea party

Enjoying the tea party with all funds going to Strathcarron Hospice. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Entertainment was provided by two friends of the school.

3. St Bernadette’s tea party

Entertainment was provided by two friends of the school. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
And youngsters joined in too.

4. St Bernadette’s tea party

And youngsters joined in too. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Strathcarron Hospice