In pictures: St Bernadette's in Stenhousemuir hosts tea party for Strathcarron

St Bernadette’s Primary held a birthday tea party to fundraise for Strathcarron Hospice.
The Fankerton care facility was encouraging people across the communities to host a tea party or coffee morning to mark its 43rd birthday this month.
Pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s laid on a great spread for their visitors last Wednesday.
And in turn they generously helped the school raise £1070.
A school spokesperson said: “We only have 178 pupils so we are thrilled with the amount raised. Thanks also for the musical entertainment provided by a relative of a teacher at the school and his friend.”
