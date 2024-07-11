In pictures: Spot anyone you know at Emergency Services Day 2024

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:28 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 17:11 BST
Crowds were drawn to Falkirk’s High Street on Wednesday for the annual Emergency Services Day.

Thankfully the rain stayed off and everyone was able to get an opportunity to meet the staff from the three emergency services – police, fire and ambulance.

They could also get a look inside their many vehicles which they brought along – and even a chance to meet the police dogs.

There were also other ancillary staff, including Forth Valley First Responders who had crowds of youngsters all keen to learn how to carry out CPR.

The event was organised by Falkirk Delivers.

Next big event in the town centre will be the Battle of Falkirk commemorations on Saturday, June 20.

Welcome to Emergency Services Day 2024.

1. Emergency Services Day 2024

Welcome to Emergency Services Day 2024. Photo: Michael Gillen

Hopefully enjoying their only look inside a police vehicle.

2. Emergency Services Day 2024

Hopefully enjoying their only look inside a police vehicle. Photo: Michael Gillen

Kaiden Donnelly, 10, from Larbert learning CPR with Forth Valley First Responders.

3. Emergency Services Day 2024

Kaiden Donnelly, 10, from Larbert learning CPR with Forth Valley First Responders. Photo: Michael Gillen

Always has to be face paints at a fun activity day.

4. Emergency Services Day 2024

Always has to be face paints at a fun activity day. Photo: Michael Gillen

