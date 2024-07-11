In pictures: Spot anyone you know at Emergency Services Day 2024

Thankfully the rain stayed off and everyone was able to get an opportunity to meet the staff from the three emergency services – police, fire and ambulance.

They could also get a look inside their many vehicles which they brought along – and even a chance to meet the police dogs.

There were also other ancillary staff, including Forth Valley First Responders who had crowds of youngsters all keen to learn how to carry out CPR.

The event was organised by Falkirk Delivers.

Next big event in the town centre will be the Battle of Falkirk commemorations on Saturday, June 20.

1 . Emergency Services Day 2024 Welcome to Emergency Services Day 2024. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Emergency Services Day 2024 Hopefully enjoying their only look inside a police vehicle. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Emergency Services Day 2024 Kaiden Donnelly, 10, from Larbert learning CPR with Forth Valley First Responders. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales