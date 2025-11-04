A Hallowe'en ghost walk organised by Project Theatre with some of its members as the ghosts took place in Falkirk town centre on Saturday night. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
In pictures: Spine-tingling tales as youth theatre group host Hallowe'en ghost walk in Falkirk town centre

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Nov 2025, 05:00 GMT
Brave souls joined two chilling ghost walks in Falkirk town centre on Saturday night.

The walks were an opportunity for people to find out more about the area’s local legends and hear some spine-tingling tales of Falkirk’s past.

The eerie events were organised by local youth theatre company Project Theatre in association with Jamie O’Rourke Arts.

Young members of the theatre group took on the roles of storytellers and ghosts for the events which saw the town’s haunted history come to life.

The budding actors had been rehearsing their ghostly roles and were delighted to be able to take to the town’s streets as their stage.

In a post on Facebook, the team at Project Theatre said: “Massive well done to all the cast and thank you to our audiences and parents, our terrific team including our makeup artist Caitlyn Brown and particular thanks to Falkirk Delivers for their amazing partnership and support.”

Falkirk Herald photographer captured these chilling images from the evening.

Members of local youth theatre company Project Theatre took on the roles of storytellers and ghosts for the event.

1. Hallowe'en Ghost Walk

Members of local youth theatre company Project Theatre took on the roles of storytellers and ghosts for the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Those looking for a scare - and to learn a bit of local history - met below the Steeple on the High Street.

2. Hallowe'en Ghost Walk

Those looking for a scare - and to learn a bit of local history - met below the Steeple on the High Street. Photo: Michael Gillen

Two of the characters that those on the walk met during the night.

3. Hallowe'en Ghost Walk

Two of the characters that those on the walk met during the night. Photo: Michael Gillen

There were two walks completed around the town centre on Saturday night.

4. Hallowe'en Ghost Walk

There were two walks completed around the town centre on Saturday night. Photo: Michael Gillen

