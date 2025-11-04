In Pictures: Slow motion soccer skills in Stenhousemuir at walking football festival

Held at Stenhousemuir FC’s home ground Ochilview Park, the event also paid tribute to a fallen player, who gave up his time to help others enjoy the game to their fullest.

Event organiser Kenny McLean, community development officer at Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation, said: “Our walking football section has a contingent of 86 men and 52 women – which is one of the biggest walking football clubs in Scotland.

"In May this year one of our players Mark Harris passed away having suffered a heart attack. He was a regular participant both recreationally and competitively and was helped out preparing Ochilview for our Monday and Thursday mixed sessions.

"We thought we should recognise Mark’s love of the sport, his wit, his enthusiasm and his contribution to making Ochilview a place for everyone to enjoy the slower version of the beautiful game.

"So we organised the Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival at Ochilview.

Mark’s family were at the well attended event, which took place at the end of last month.

Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025 Goalmouth action at the Walking Football Festival

Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025 Out on the wing for some walking football action

Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025 Mixed teams of all ages were able to show off their passing skills on the day