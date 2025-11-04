Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025 gets underway at Ochilviewplaceholder image
In Pictures: Slow motion soccer skills in Stenhousemuir at walking football festival

By James Trimble
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:01 GMT
Footballers of a certain age were able to show off their skills and experience at a pace to suit them at the Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the action.

Held at Stenhousemuir FC’s home ground Ochilview Park, the event also paid tribute to a fallen player, who gave up his time to help others enjoy the game to their fullest.

Event organiser Kenny McLean, community development officer at Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation, said: “Our walking football section has a contingent of 86 men and 52 women – which is one of the biggest walking football clubs in Scotland.

"In May this year one of our players Mark Harris passed away having suffered a heart attack. He was a regular participant both recreationally and competitively and was helped out preparing Ochilview for our Monday and Thursday mixed sessions.

"We thought we should recognise Mark’s love of the sport, his wit, his enthusiasm and his contribution to making Ochilview a place for everyone to enjoy the slower version of the beautiful game.

"So we organised the Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival at Ochilview.

Mark’s family were at the well attended event, which took place at the end of last month.

Goalmouth action at the Walking Football Festival

1. Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025

Goalmouth action at the Walking Football Festival Photo: Michael Gillen

Out on the wing for some walking football action

2. Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025

Out on the wing for some walking football action Photo: Michael Gillen

Mixed teams of all ages were able to show off their passing skills on the day

3. Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025

Mixed teams of all ages were able to show off their passing skills on the day Photo: Michael Gillen

The football might be at walking pace but shots on goal still pack a punch

4. Mark Harris Memorial Walking Football Festival 2025

The football might be at walking pace but shots on goal still pack a punch Photo: Michael Gillen

