In pictures: Slamannan bowlers teach primary pupils new sport of lawn bowls

Thanks to the members of Slamannan Bowling Club and CVS Falkirk, primary six and seven pupils from the village’s school were able to try their hand at lawn bowls.
The youngsters spent several afternoons on the greens at the Station Road club, which celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, before taking part in a competition.
Gail McLinton, community development officer for Limerigg and Slamannan, said: “The programme provided the young people from Slamannan Primary with an opportunity to learn and practice lawn bowls at their local club. This is intergenerational, with the support of members of the club, providing tuition.”
Pupils were able to enjoy time out doors practising their new-found skills with the eventual competition winners, The Tuesday Brothers, being presented with a trophy from club officials.