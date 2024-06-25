All the pupils who took part at Slamannan Bowling Club received a certificate.All the pupils who took part at Slamannan Bowling Club received a certificate.
In pictures: Slamannan bowlers teach primary pupils new sport of lawn bowls

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Jun 2024, 06:22 BST
Youngsters at a Braes primary school were recently given an opportunity to try a new sport.

Thanks to the members of Slamannan Bowling Club and CVS Falkirk, primary six and seven pupils from the village’s school were able to try their hand at lawn bowls.

The youngsters spent several afternoons on the greens at the Station Road club, which celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, before taking part in a competition.

Gail McLinton, community development officer for Limerigg and Slamannan, said: “The programme provided the young people from Slamannan Primary with an opportunity to learn and practice lawn bowls at their local club. This is intergenerational, with the support of members of the club, providing tuition.”

Pupils were able to enjoy time out doors practising their new-found skills with the eventual competition winners, The Tuesday Brothers, being presented with a trophy from club officials.

After weeks of practice, carefully placing his shot on the final day.

Winning team, The Tuesday Brothers, with their trophy alongside club treasurer/secretary David Miller, left, and club president Bobby Robertson.

Youngsters enjoyed getting on to the bowling green to try the new sport.

This trio proudly showing off their certificates.

