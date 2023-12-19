News you can trust since 1845
The synthetic ice rink opened at the Helix on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)

In pictures: Skating rink opens at Falkirk's Helix Park

The synthetic ‘ice’ rink opened at the Helix Park at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 15:48 GMT

The attraction opened next to the Kelpies on Saturday, with many of the sessions having been fully booked since tickets went on sale back in October.

Following its opening, some visitors have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the facility. Falkirk Council has since apologised and says improvements have been made.

However, while some were disappointed with the experience, as these photographs show, others got their skates on and appeared to be enjoying their time on the rink.

The rink is open from now until Sunday, January 7. To find out more and to book click here

Get your skates on!

Kelpies 'ice' rink

Get your skates on!

Colin Snow and Sienna McGarry (10) go for a spin on the rink.

Kelpies 'ice' rink

Colin Snow and Sienna McGarry (10) go for a spin on the rink.

Give us a push...

Kelpies 'ice' rink

Give us a push...

Thankfully the synthetic surface has a softer landing than real ice.

Kelpies 'ice' rink

Thankfully the synthetic surface has a softer landing than real ice.

