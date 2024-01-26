News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

In pictures: Shieldhill Primary School entertain with their Burns evening

There were Burns Day celebrations across the district this week and youngsters at Shieldhill Primary School were amongst those taking part.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:18 GMT

The primary seven pupils had learned works of Scotland’s national bard, as well as other well-known Scottish songs and poems.

They took to the school stage on Thursday evening when they performed for staff, family and friends.

Their excellent performances saw lots of applause from those attending, impressed by all the hard work by the youngsters and the school staff, including the janitor who entertained on the bagpipes.

The evening was rounded off with welcome refreshments in the school library of, what else but shortbread and Irn-bru.

Well done to all who took part.

Welcoming everyone to their event.

1. Shieldhill Primary Burns evening

Welcoming everyone to their event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Tartan was in abundance for this Burns-themed event.

2. Shieldhill Primary Burns evening

Tartan was in abundance for this Burns-themed event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The haggis is ready and waiting ....

3. Shieldhill Primary Burns evening

The haggis is ready and waiting .... Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Youngsters in the school's primary seven class had spent hours practising.

4. Shieldhill Primary Burns evening

Youngsters in the school's primary seven class had spent hours practising. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland