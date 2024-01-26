In pictures: Shieldhill Primary School entertain with their Burns evening
There were Burns Day celebrations across the district this week and youngsters at Shieldhill Primary School were amongst those taking part.
The primary seven pupils had learned works of Scotland’s national bard, as well as other well-known Scottish songs and poems.
They took to the school stage on Thursday evening when they performed for staff, family and friends.
Their excellent performances saw lots of applause from those attending, impressed by all the hard work by the youngsters and the school staff, including the janitor who entertained on the bagpipes.
The evening was rounded off with welcome refreshments in the school library of, what else but shortbread and Irn-bru.
Well done to all who took part.
