In Pictures: See runners head Round the Houses in Grangemouth (Part Two)

By James Trimble
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
Runners from clubs across the country gathered in Grangemouth to pound the pavements in this year’s Round the Houses 10k race and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the athletic heroics.

Organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers, the Round the Houses Jim Dingwall 10k Memorial honours one of Scotland’s finest distance runners and is always a highlight of the local running calendar.

Proceedings got underway at 11.30am on Sunday, August 31 with a 2km fun run for under 15s, giving younger athletes a chance to enjoy the atmosphere of a big race day.

The main 10k race kicked off at 12.30pm with Falkirk FC legend Kevin McAllister doing the honours.

The route starts on the 2014 Commonwealth Games track at Grangemouth Stadium, follows a service road, and continues along Bo'ness Road, Park Road, and through Zetland Park.

It then crosses the Kingseat Avenue Bridge, follows the path along Grange Burn to Rannoch Park, crosses the park, and turns onto Beancross Road and back to Inchyra Road to return to the stadium and the finish line on the track.

This year’s event incorporated the East of Scotland 10k Road Race Championships and drew some of the region’s top endurance athletes.

The top three runners home in this year’s event were first place Lewis Rodger (Fife Athletic Club) in a time of 31 minutes 17 seconds, second place Moray Pryde (Lothian Running Club) in 31 minutes 34 seconds and third place David Wright (Lothian Running Club) in 31 minutes 47 seconds.

Katie Rourke (Gala Harriers) was the first woman home in a time of 35 minutes 47 seconds, with Cat Gillen (Springburn Harriers) second in 36 minutes 40 seconds and Grace Whelan (Central Athletics Club) third in 37 minutes two seconds.

Round the Houses 2025 10k Run gets underway at Grangemouth Stadium

Round the Houses 2025 10k Run

Round the Houses 2025 10k Run gets underway at Grangemouth Stadium

The competitors in this year's 10k are off and running as the event get underway

Round the Houses 2025 10k Run

The competitors in this year's 10k are off and running as the event get underway

Runners set off at a fair pace in Grangemouth Stadium

Round the Houses 2025 10k Run

Runners set off at a fair pace in Grangemouth Stadium

It's shoulder to shoulder in the early stages of the 10k

Round the Houses 2025 10k Run

It's shoulder to shoulder in the early stages of the 10k

