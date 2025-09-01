In Pictures: See runners head Round the Houses in Grangemouth (Part One)

Organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers, the Round the Houses Jim Dingwall 10k Memorial honours one of Scotland’s finest distance runners and is always a highlight of the local running calendar.

Proceedings got underway at 11.30am on Sunday, August 31 with a 2km fun run for under 15s, giving younger athletes a chance to enjoy the atmosphere of a big race day.

The main 10k race kicked off at 12.30pm with Falkirk FC legend Kevin McAllister doing the honours.

The route starts on the 2014 Commonwealth Games track at Grangemouth Stadium, follows a service road, and continues along Bo'ness Road, Park Road, and through Zetland Park.

It then crosses the Kingseat Avenue Bridge, follows the path along Grange Burn to Rannoch Park, crosses the park, and turns onto Beancross Road and back to Inchyra Road to return to the stadium and the finish line on the track.

This year’s event incorporated the East of Scotland 10k Road Race Championships and drew some of the region’s top endurance athletes.

The top three runners home in this year’s event were first place Lewis Rodger (Fife Athletic Club) in a time of 31 minutes 17 seconds, second place Moray Pryde (Lothian Running Club) in 31 minutes 34 seconds and third place Davide Wright (Lothian Running Club) in 31 minutes 47 seconds.

Katie Rourke (Gala Harriers) was the first woman home in a time of 35 minutes 47 seconds, with Cat Gillen (Springburn Harriers) second in 36 minutes 40 seconds and Grace Whelan (Central Athletics Club) third in 37 minutes two seconds.

Round the Houses 2025 2k Fun Run The very early stages of Round the Houses 2025 2k Fun Run

Round the Houses 2025 2k Fun Run Hand in hand to the finish

Round the Houses 2025 2k Fun Run The sun shines down on runners young and runners not so young during the Round the Houses 2025 2k Fun Run

Round the Houses 2025 2k Fun Run The fun runners power on around the bend