In pictures: Schools compete in Stenhousemuir's Steve Burns Memorial Football Festival

The football tournament saw teams from 12 schools from across the local area compete in memory of former Stenhousemuir FC director Steve Burns.

The annual event is organised by the Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation.

This year it was Larbert Village Primary who were returning to school with the Cup coming out on top in the competition.

The youngsters from Bonnybridge Primary were the winners of the Plate, while it was Ladeside who received the event’s Fair Play Award.

Sammy from Denny Primary was named Player of the Day.

Abbie Trotter, community football development officer with the Stenhousemuir Community Foundation, said: “As a Football Club and Foundation, the Steve Burns Memorial Festival is always one of the most eagerly anticipated dates in our calendar.

“This year’s event was another outstanding celebration of youth football, held in memory of Steve. We were delighted to welcome 14 teams from 12 schools for a full day of incredible football, friendship, and community spirit.

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity to bring schools from across the local area together, giving young players the chance to compete, connect, and enjoy the game in a positive and supportive environment.

"We were also lucky that the rain stayed away this year, allowing everyone to make the most of the day. The enthusiasm and support from schools, pupils, and parents was, as always, exceptional.

“We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the Larbert Round Table, who continue to support the event each year by providing medals for all pupils who take part."

The primary schools taking part this year were Airth, Beancross, Bonnybridge, Carmuirs, Carronshore, Denny, Kinnaird, Ladeside, Larbert Village, St Bernadette’s, St Francis Xavier’s and St Patrick’s.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day – recognise anyone?

1 . Steve Burns Memorial Football Festival The event honours Steve Burns, a former director of Stenhousemuir FC, and gives pupils a chance to compete in a fun football environment. Carmuirs (black) v St Patrick's (green). Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Steve Burns Memorial Football Festival The St Bernadette's team (black/white) take on Carronshore (black/yellow). Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Steve Burns Memorial Football Festival Teams from 12 schools across the Falkirk area took part in the tournament. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Steve Burns Memorial Football Festival Ladeside (red/white) v St Francis Xavier's (red/black). Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales