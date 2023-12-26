News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Santa's visit to Whitecross to meet villagers

There was a festive celebration in Whitecross last week when Santa visited the village.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Dec 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 10:19 GMT

The community turned out to see the parade by the man in red and his helpers as they wound their way through the streets.

The event, which has become a welcome annual fixture in the Whitecross community calendar, brought out lots of people to join in.

Leading the parade were members of Bo’ness Community Accordion Band.

Here’s a gallery of photographer Michael Gillen’s images from the event.

Volunteers at Whitecross Junction Centre organised the annual Santa parade through the village in the run up to Christmas.

1. Whitecross Santa parade

Volunteers at Whitecross Junction Centre organised the annual Santa parade through the village in the run up to Christmas.

Villagers turn out to enjoy the celebrations.

2. Whitecross Santa parade

Villagers turn out to enjoy the celebrations.

Youngsters join the parade.

3. Whitecross Santa parade

Youngsters join the parade.

Getting into the festive spirit with fabulous costumes.

4. Whitecross Santa parade

Getting into the festive spirit with fabulous costumes.

