In pictures: Santa's visit to Whitecross to meet villagers
There was a festive celebration in Whitecross last week when Santa visited the village.
The community turned out to see the parade by the man in red and his helpers as they wound their way through the streets.
The event, which has become a welcome annual fixture in the Whitecross community calendar, brought out lots of people to join in.
Leading the parade were members of Bo’ness Community Accordion Band.
Here’s a gallery of photographer Michael Gillen’s images from the event.
