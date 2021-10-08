In Pictures: Safer Street Roadshow visits Camelon

Part of the community safety strategy for Camelon and Tamfourhill, the Safer Streets Roadshow visited both areas on Thursday.
The roadshow, which included representatives from Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Falkirk Council, pulled into Tamfourhill Community Hub car park for a couple of hours before moving to Camelon Education Centre car park.
John Hosie Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill community safety engager, said: “Essentially, we are asking local people if they have any ideas that will make their streets safe - or if they want to look at new approaches to resolving local issues.
"This roadshow will be a taster or trial for a longer term roll out of the Safer Streets Initiative next Spring, so we really do want to encourage local people to come along to this initial roadshow and let their voices be heard.”