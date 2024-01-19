In pictures: RSNO performs at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

There was an unexpected musical performance for patients, staff and visitors at Forth Valley Royal Hospital earlier this week.

Sarah Digger and Kennedy Leitch both perform with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra but on Wednesday they took part in three pop-up concerts in Forth Valley.

The events were organised by Artlink Central, and proved to be a big hit with everyone who heard their performances.

As well as the Larbert Hospital, the duo also visited the William Simpson Home in Plean and the Bellfield Centre within the Stirling Health & Care Centre, where again their musical interlude was well received by all who had an opportunity to listen.

Artlink Central regular works with NHS Forth Valley on art and performance projects both in the acute hospital and other settings.

For over three decades the charity has been involved with arts commissions, exhibitions and participatory and creative work for the local health board.

1 . RSNO at FVRH Sarah Digger and Kennedy Leitch play for staff, patients and visitors in the atrium at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . RSNO at FVRH The cellists kept people entertained with their performance. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . RSNO at FVRH Music while you work for the Larbert hospital's staff. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . RSNO at FVRH Their performance caught the attention of passers-by. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales