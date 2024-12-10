The Roots Santa's Grotto stopped off at Nethermains Primary last week on the same night as the school was hosting its Christmas fayre. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
In pictures: Roots mobile grotto visits Denny's Nethermains Primary as school hosts Christmas fayre

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:11 BST
Families in the Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny areas had the chance to meet Santa last week as a mobile grotto made some stops in the communities.

The team at Roots Foodbank once again took their mobile grotto on the road to bring some festive cheer to local families with youngsters able to meet the big man for free.

Every child visiting receives a gift from Santa and it’s a great way to make some festive memories.

The foodbank organise the grotto each year to give back to the local communities who show their support for the charity throughout the year.

And this year on one of the stops, the grotto could be found outside Nethermains Primary in Denny on the same night as the school was hosting its own Christmas fayre.

It made for a fantastic evening of festive fun for all.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the events.

The Roots mobile Santa's Grotto tours the communities in Denny, Bonnybridge and Banknock in early December each year enabling families to meet Santa.

1. Roots Grotto and Nethermains Primary Fayre

The Roots mobile Santa's Grotto tours the communities in Denny, Bonnybridge and Banknock in early December each year enabling families to meet Santa. Photo: Michael Gillen

Each child receives a small gift from Santa during their visit.

2. Roots Grotto and Nethermains Primary Fayre

Each child receives a small gift from Santa during their visit. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Santa's grotto was very busy with young visitors.

3. Roots Grotto and Nethermains Primary Fayre

The Santa's grotto was very busy with young visitors. Photo: Michael Gillen

Smiles with Santa

4. Roots Grotto and Nethermains Primary Fayre

Smiles with Santa Photo: Michael Gillen

