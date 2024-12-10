In pictures: Roots mobile grotto visits Denny's Nethermains Primary as school hosts Christmas fayre

The team at Roots Foodbank once again took their mobile grotto on the road to bring some festive cheer to local families with youngsters able to meet the big man for free.

Every child visiting receives a gift from Santa and it’s a great way to make some festive memories.

The foodbank organise the grotto each year to give back to the local communities who show their support for the charity throughout the year.

And this year on one of the stops, the grotto could be found outside Nethermains Primary in Denny on the same night as the school was hosting its own Christmas fayre.

It made for a fantastic evening of festive fun for all.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the events.

