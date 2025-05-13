In Pictures: Rock snake takes up residence in Falkirk village park

The snake, which was christened Slimey Limey by St Andrew’s Primary School pupil Jaxson Moodie, was just one part of the fun day at Limerigg Village park organised by Limerigg Action Group.

Made up of individual rocks, painted by youngsters, Slimey was put in place at the new look park. The idea is that people can now keep adding their own rocks to Slimey so he can continue to grow longer in the newly upgraded park.