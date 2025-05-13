In Pictures: Rock snake takes up residence in Falkirk village park

By James Trimble
Published 13th May 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 19:16 BST
Residents young and old gathered in the park of a Falkirk area village to name a giant snake and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the fun.

The snake, which was christened Slimey Limey by St Andrew’s Primary School pupil Jaxson Moodie, was just one part of the fun day at Limerigg Village park organised by Limerigg Action Group.

Made up of individual rocks, painted by youngsters, Slimey was put in place at the new look park. The idea is that people can now keep adding their own rocks to Slimey so he can continue to grow longer in the newly upgraded park.

family fun was the order of the day as Limerigg Action Group held a ceremony to mark the revamp of the village park

1. New look Limerigg Village Park open day 2025

There was plenty of fun to be had in Limerigg Village Park on the big day

2. New look Limerigg Village Park open day 2025

There was plenty to do before and after the snake naming ceremony at Limerigg Village park

3. New look Limerigg Village Park open day 2025

The playpark was well used on the day as people waited to see the snake unveiled and named

4. New look Limerigg Village Park open day 2025

