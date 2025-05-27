CHAS were fundraising at the annual Revolution Festival at the Falkirk Wheel at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)CHAS were fundraising at the annual Revolution Festival at the Falkirk Wheel at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
CHAS were fundraising at the annual Revolution Festival at the Falkirk Wheel at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Revolution Festival proves a hit at The Falkirk Wheel

By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th May 2025, 14:46 BST
There was fun for all at the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday as it hosted its annual Revolution Festival.

Families flocked to the local attraction for the event, which marks the anniversary of the official opening of the world’s only rotating boat lift in 2002.

There were a wide range of activities taking place throughout the day in addition to the regular offering at the site.

Entertainment included live music, interactive performances and character meet-and-greets.

There was also the chance to take part in the annual chalk fight, which is always a highlight of the day.

Visitors also took the opportunity to enjoy a boat trip as well as the Wheel’s other attractions including crazy golf and archery.

The event celebrates Scottish innovation, engineering excellence and environmental stewardship.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events – recognise anyone?

Young members of Big Bad Wolf entertained the crowds.

1. Revolution Festival 2025

Young members of Big Bad Wolf entertained the crowds. Photo: Michael Gillen

Holly Nicholson, 5, from Bonnybridge with Batman.

2. Revolution Festival 2025

Holly Nicholson, 5, from Bonnybridge with Batman. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Antonine Guard were at the Wheel.

3. Revolution Festival 2025

The Antonine Guard were at the Wheel. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Antonine Guard, Legio VI Victrix were meeting visitors.

4. Revolution Festival 2025

The Antonine Guard, Legio VI Victrix were meeting visitors. Photo: Michael Gillen

