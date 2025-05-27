In pictures: Revolution Festival proves a hit at The Falkirk Wheel

Families flocked to the local attraction for the event, which marks the anniversary of the official opening of the world’s only rotating boat lift in 2002.
There were a wide range of activities taking place throughout the day in addition to the regular offering at the site.
Entertainment included live music, interactive performances and character meet-and-greets.
There was also the chance to take part in the annual chalk fight, which is always a highlight of the day.
Visitors also took the opportunity to enjoy a boat trip as well as the Wheel’s other attractions including crazy golf and archery.
The event celebrates Scottish innovation, engineering excellence and environmental stewardship.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events – recognise anyone?
