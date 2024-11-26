Organisers of this year's Grangemouth Christmas lights switch on with some tasty surprises for youngstersOrganisers of this year's Grangemouth Christmas lights switch on with some tasty surprises for youngsters
Organisers of this year's Grangemouth Christmas lights switch on with some tasty surprises for youngsters

In pictures: Residents brave bad weather for Christmas lights switch on in Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:47 BST
It takes more than slushy snow and Storm Bert to stop Portonians turning out to celebrate the switching on of Grangemouth Christmas lights.

As you can see from the Falkirk Herald photographer’s pictures there were plenty of people brave enough to gather in the town centre’s La Porte Precinct to watch Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen Lucie Niven turn on the festive illuminations at the weekend.

Organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council, the big event had been going to feature a ton of entertainment on the day, with music from Camelon and District Pipe Band, songs from Young Portonian Theatre Company and Stewart Miller, but the weather scuppered those plans.

Santa was still there in all his red and white glory, however, using Pacitti Jones offices as a warm and cosy temporary grotto.

Youngsters meet the great man himself in the cosy confines of the Pacitti Jones Christmas grotto

1. Grangemouth Christmas Lights Switch On 2024

Youngsters meet the great man himself in the cosy confines of the Pacitti Jones Christmas grotto Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
You better promise to come back to my house on Christmas Eve

2. Grangemouth Christmas Lights Switch On 2024

You better promise to come back to my house on Christmas Eve Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
A young guest enjoys some refreshments and early Christmas treats in the Pacitti Jones grotto

3. 23-11-2024 Picture Sonja Blietschau. GRANGEMOUTH. Grangemouth Christmas Lights 2024 switch on.

A young guest enjoys some refreshments and early Christmas treats in the Pacitti Jones grotto Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
The Pacitti Jones grotto elves would give Will Ferrell a run for his money

4. Grangemouth Christmas Lights Switch On 2024

The Pacitti Jones grotto elves would give Will Ferrell a run for his money Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsGrangemouthStorm Bert
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice