In pictures: Residents brave bad weather for Christmas lights switch on in Grangemouth

As you can see from the Falkirk Herald photographer’s pictures there were plenty of people brave enough to gather in the town centre’s La Porte Precinct to watch Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen Lucie Niven turn on the festive illuminations at the weekend.
Organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council, the big event had been going to feature a ton of entertainment on the day, with music from Camelon and District Pipe Band, songs from Young Portonian Theatre Company and Stewart Miller, but the weather scuppered those plans.
Santa was still there in all his red and white glory, however, using Pacitti Jones offices as a warm and cosy temporary grotto.
