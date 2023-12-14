In pictures: Residents at Falkirk's Burnbrae Home enjoy Christmas Fayre

The residents of Burnbrae Home in Falkirk have hundreds of Christmas memories between them but still like to make new ones.

This week staff organised a fundraising Christmas Fayre with lots of craft goods on offer, as well as festive raffles.

Residents and their families were delighted to join in Monday afternoon’s event which raised the amazing sum of £931.

Staff at the home recently set up and opened a bar for residents. They also work closely with nearby Wellside Kindergarten as part of an integration project between the two age groups.

Falkirk Council-run Burnbrae enjoys a lovely setting overlooking Dollar Park. It provides care and support for up to 28 older people.

Split into four individual units over two floors, each of which has a combined lounge and dining room.

It recently received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate with inspectors noting that staff “treated people with compassion, dignity and respect”, while those living in the home and their families were very happy with one relative noting “"it feels like a house rather than a care home".

1 . Burnbrae Home Christmas Fayre Resident Margaret, front, gets into the Christmas spirit around the tree with staff. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Burnbrae Home Christmas Fayre Enjoying the festive spirit at the home next to Dollar Park in Falkirk. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Burnbrae Home Christmas Fayre Marie on raffle duty - who will be lucky enough to win this? Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales