In pictures: Rena's Race Track opens at Laurieston fun day

And they surprised the woman who first had it installed over 40 years ago by naming it after her.

Rena Bryce used to run the village’s Toddlers and Tufty Club back in the 1980s when she had the idea of introducing the cycle track around the community hall in Park Avenue.

Sadly it had become dilapidated over the years and was not being used.

Michelle Jamieson explained: “We moved our Cradle to Crayons playgroup here in April of this year and wanted to give the track a new lease of life, applying for funding to do so.

"However, the team from Falkirk Council’s Walk, Cycle & Pathways had a fund and did a u-turn on demolishing it following a chance conversation with my volunteers.

"They made a decision to regenerate it instead of replacing it with a meadow.”

Mrs Bryce was invited along to the re-opening of the track and was asked to perform the official opening of the aptly named Rena’s Track.

Michelle added: “It’s all going to be a surprise for her when she turns up.”

The re-opening was incorporated into a fun day with wacky races for all the youngsters to take part in on their bikes and scooters. There was even a pop up tuckshop aptly named Penelope’s Pitstop after the 1980s cartoon series.

For the younger children their was an inflatable bouncy castle and ball pit, while everyone could provide the refreshments provided.

