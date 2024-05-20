In pictures: Remembering Together printmaking in Callendar Park as part of Covid pandemic memorial project

As part of the Remembering Together project which will see a permanent memorial installed in Callendar Park, artist Caspar J Wilson has been working with Falkirk Council to give people of all ages across the chance to reflect on their experiences.

Similar projects are taking place in all Scotland’s 32 local authorities, although the plans for the memorial vary.

Caspar has already held numerous workshops, including with pupils at Larbert High School and those attending Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

From this community engagement, he produced a large hand illustrated poster that tells the story of the work so far.

On Saturday a screen printing project took place on the lawn in front of Callendar House where people of all ages could get involved in making their own copy of the poster.

Meanwhile, all the drawings, writings, collages and stories from the workshops have been used as inspiration for the memorial, as part of a library of stories, which will take the form of a permanent sculptural installation in Callendar Park.

1 . Printmaking In The Park Nicky Monaghan and her daughter Ella, 10, at the drying rack with their prints of Caspar's work. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Printmaking In The Park Artist Caspar J Wilson with some of the work of the community. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Printmaking In The Park Here's how the screen printing was done. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales