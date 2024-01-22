In pictures: Remembering the Battle of Falkirk Muir 1746 with annual commemoration event

A group gathered to remember the largest battle of the Jacobite Risings in Falkirk district at the weekend.

A special ceremony took place at the Battle of Falkirk Muir memorial on Falkirk’s Greenbank Road on Saturday afternoon to commemorate the 1746 battle.

It was the largest battle of the Jacobite Risings involving upwards of 20,000 men and it was the last victory of the 1745 risings.

The local monument stands roughly at the half way point of the opposing Jacobite and British armies which fought on January 17, 1746,

And it was at the memorial that people came together for the remembrance event on Saturday where wreaths were laid for the fallen.

The Battle of Falkirk Muir was a chaotic encounter in terrible weather where the Jacobite army under Prince Charles Edward Stuart won a valedictory victory over a British army commanded by the out-maneouvered General Henry Hawley.

Falkirk itself was occupied by the Jacobites during the evening of the battle, but later Prince Charles Edward’s army continued its retreat north and was decisively defeated at the Battle of Culloden.

The commemoration event takes place each year on the weekend closest to January 17.

1 . Battle of Falkirk Muir commemoration The commemoration event takes place each year on the weekend closest to January 17. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Battle of Falkirk Muir commemoration The memorial in Greenbank Road marks the approximate location of the battle on January 17, 1746. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Battle of Falkirk Muir Memorial; 20/01/2024; Falkirk; FALKIRK. Greenbank Road. Battle of Falkirk Muir Memorial. Annual commemoration event at the monument for the Battle of Falkirk Muir 1746. Greenbank Road; Annual commemoration event at the monument for the Battle of Falkirk Muir 1746. Paying their respects and remembering those who participated in the largest battle of the Jacobite Risings. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

4 . Battle of Falkirk Muir commemoration The Battle of Falkirk Muir was fought on January 17, 1746. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales