In pictures: Relay Your Way passes through Falkirk area promoting inclusivity in sport

Relay Your Way is a 2500km relay from Glasgow to Windsor in a bid to raise awareness, spark conversations and champion the rights of disabled young people through the power of sport.

The relay started in Glasgow on Tuesday, June 3 and travelled through the Falkirk area the following day.

Participants carried the baton from Bonnybridge through to Bo’ness and onwards to South Queensferry.

The initiative was created by Cerebra, the national UK charity dedicated to supporting children who have a neurological condition, as a way to promote inclusivity in sports and ensure that no child is left on the sidelines.

The relay has been designed to take place in stages across the country with members of the public invited to take part. Stages range from a gentle 200 metre walk to an 80 kilometre cycling challenge to ensure there are opportunities for everyone to take part.

When the relay was passing through Grangemouth, some young athletes had the chance to take part with an event held at the town’s stadium by Scottish Disability Sport’s national junior athletics team.

It gave the disabled young people the opportunity to be part of the relay by completing a lap of the athletics track.

Jess Camburn-Rahmani, CEO at Cerebra, has described the relay as “a celebration of the power of sport, adventure and play to bring people of all abilities together”.

She added: “The personal challenge and joy of participating should be available to every child, and this relay is a powerful statement that no one should be left out.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen followed the relay as it passed through the district, including attending the event at Grangemouth Stadium.

