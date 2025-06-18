Participants in the Scottish Disability Sport National Junior Athletics event at Grangemouth Stadium as part of the Relay Your Way events.placeholder image
Participants in the Scottish Disability Sport National Junior Athletics event at Grangemouth Stadium as part of the Relay Your Way events.

In pictures: Relay Your Way passes through Falkirk area promoting inclusivity in sport

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:07 BST
Britain’s most inclusive relay passed through the Falkirk area recently – and included an additional event at Grangemouth Stadium.

Relay Your Way is a 2500km relay from Glasgow to Windsor in a bid to raise awareness, spark conversations and champion the rights of disabled young people through the power of sport.

The relay started in Glasgow on Tuesday, June 3 and travelled through the Falkirk area the following day.

Participants carried the baton from Bonnybridge through to Bo’ness and onwards to South Queensferry.

The initiative was created by Cerebra, the national UK charity dedicated to supporting children who have a neurological condition, as a way to promote inclusivity in sports and ensure that no child is left on the sidelines.

The relay has been designed to take place in stages across the country with members of the public invited to take part. Stages range from a gentle 200 metre walk to an 80 kilometre cycling challenge to ensure there are opportunities for everyone to take part.

When the relay was passing through Grangemouth, some young athletes had the chance to take part with an event held at the town’s stadium by Scottish Disability Sport’s national junior athletics team.

It gave the disabled young people the opportunity to be part of the relay by completing a lap of the athletics track.

Jess Camburn-Rahmani, CEO at Cerebra, has described the relay as “a celebration of the power of sport, adventure and play to bring people of all abilities together”.

She added: “The personal challenge and joy of participating should be available to every child, and this relay is a powerful statement that no one should be left out.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen followed the relay as it passed through the district, including attending the event at Grangemouth Stadium.

Michael Stuart. Polmont Commuinty Council; Kenny Alexander, Polmont Community Hub; Monty the Hub mascot and Rohan Date, Cerebra on route from Bonnybridge to Grangemouth Stadium.

1. Relay Your Way

Michael Stuart. Polmont Commuinty Council; Kenny Alexander, Polmont Community Hub; Monty the Hub mascot and Rohan Date, Cerebra on route from Bonnybridge to Grangemouth Stadium. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
In an event with Scottish Disability Sport National Junior Athletics, athletes join Relay Your Way to run a lap of the track at Grangemouth Stadium.

2. Relay Your Way

In an event with Scottish Disability Sport National Junior Athletics, athletes join Relay Your Way to run a lap of the track at Grangemouth Stadium. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Cerebra, the national charity dedicated to supporting children who have a neurological condition, created Relay Your Way to promote inclusivity in sports and ensure that no child is left on the sidelines.

3. Relay Your Way

Cerebra, the national charity dedicated to supporting children who have a neurological condition, created Relay Your Way to promote inclusivity in sports and ensure that no child is left on the sidelines. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
These youngsters took part in the relay, running a lap of the track at Grangemouth Stadium.

4. Relay Your Way

These youngsters took part in the relay, running a lap of the track at Grangemouth Stadium. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Grangemouth StadiumFalkirkBritainParticipantsGlasgow
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice