In pictures: Raising vital cash for Cancer Research at Race for Life Falkirk 2023
There was a sea of pink in Falkirk’s Callendar Park on Sunday as hundreds took part in the annual Race for Life events.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
In a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK, participants of all ages and abilities took part in completing three distances around the park. Some ran, some jogged and some walked the 3k, 5k and 10k routes, but how they completed the distance didn’t matter.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those in the park cheering the fundraisers on. Here are some of his photographs capturing the day’s action.
