These ladies are determined to reach the finish line and raise money for the charity.

In pictures: Raising vital cash for Cancer Research at Race for Life Falkirk 2023

There was a sea of pink in Falkirk’s Callendar Park on Sunday as hundreds took part in the annual Race for Life events.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

In a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK, participants of all ages and abilities took part in completing three distances around the park. Some ran, some jogged and some walked the 3k, 5k and 10k routes, but how they completed the distance didn’t matter.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among those in the park cheering the fundraisers on. Here are some of his photographs capturing the day’s action.

Three routes were set up for participants around the park.

1. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Three routes were set up for participants around the park. Photo: Michael Gillen

There was the option of completing the 3k, 5k or 10k course.

2. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

There was the option of completing the 3k, 5k or 10k course. Photo: Michael Gillen

Many chose to wear pink for the occasion.

3. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Many chose to wear pink for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen

For some the fundraiser was a walk in the park.

4. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

For some the fundraiser was a walk in the park. Photo: Michael Gillen

