In pictures: Rainbow Muslim Women's Group host community event in Thornhill Hall

Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group hosted Saturday’s event in Thornhill Community Hall.

Since the start of this month they’ve been involved with others in running the hall as part of a community venture.

Thrive at Thornhill submitted a community asset transfer (CAT) application for the centre on October 1, 2025, moving the community group closer to taking ownership of the building.

The CAT programme set up by Falkirk Council involves transferring council buildings to community groups, often for a nominal fee, with financial support available through the Enablement Fund to help with upgrades and making the buildings more sustainable,

As part of their bid to connect with the local community, Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group organised the open day not only to let people see what their group offers but also the space available to others who may want to use if as a meeting place.

There was lots of crafting on offer, face painting for children, henna tattoos and refreshments for all those who came along to the building in Thornhill Road.

Rainbow Muslim Women's Group Some of those attending the event in Thornhill Community Hall, including former councillor and provost Pat Reid.

Rainbow Muslim Women's Group Let's start with some nail polish to compliment the face paints.

Rainbow Muslim Women's Group One very happy youngsters after her pampering.