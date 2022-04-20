In pictures: RAGE film premiere at Bo'ness Hippodrome

RAGE, a tale highlighting the impact of domestic violence and drug abuse was filmed at locations across central Scotland last year.

A red carpet premiere took place at The Hippodrome in Bo’ness last night with those attending given the opportunity to take part in a Q&A with the cast and crew following the screening.

The event was attended by all those involved in creating the short film including Gary A Wales, David Penman and actors Lara Fullerton, local karate star Paul Lapsley and Rosie Steel.

The film – a collaboration between GAW Films and DP Productions – brings to life the story of a seemingly normal family man on a date night with his partner, when things turn nasty after he takes a mix of drugs and booze.

Speaking after Monday night’s event, Gary, who co-wrote and starred in the film, said: “It was great to see so many supportive people, come and celebrate the amazing work we all did.

"A beautiful day and venue to hold such a marvellous premiere.”

David Penman, co-writer and producer, added: “It was great to finally see our work on the big screen and to meet so many new people too.

"I would like to thank everyone who attended the screening, we now move onto the next one.”

1. RAGE film premiere Writer/Director Gary Wales and writer/director David Penman on the red carpet on Monday. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. RAGE film premiere Actor Paul Lapsley with writers/directors Gary Wales and David Penman outside the Hippodrome. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. RAGE film premiere Family and friends of Gary Wales look forward to the premiere. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. RAGE film premiere The premiere took place at the Hippodrome in Bo'ness - Gary Wales' hometown. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales