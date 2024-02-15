News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Pupils from St Mungo's and Falkirk High bridge generation gap at Burnbrae Care Home

There was no sign of the generation gap when pupils from two Falkirk area high schools volunteered to help out at a local care home.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:40 GMT

The elderly residents at Burnbrae Care Home and the sixth year pupils from St Mungo’s and Falkirk High enjoyed their afternoon making bird feeders, enjoying refreshments and chatting.

Their visit was all part of working towards their Mark Scott Leadership for Life Award which is partnered with The Outward Bound Trust.

Youngsters are required to take part in a five-day residential course before returning to carry out projects in their community – this group decided to look at the issue of loneliness and are working with those in the Burnbrae home, situated next to Dollar Park.

The award is inspired by the life of Mark Scott, a 16-year old schoolboy who was murdered in 1995 in an unprovoked sectarian attack.

In response to this tragic event, Mark’s parents, Niall and Judith Scott, established the Mark Scott Foundation to help young people to develop their talents.

More than 3,500 young people have now taken part in and benefited from the award.

Pupils from St Mungo's and Falkirk High School working with residents to make bird feeders.

1. Mark Scott Award at Burnbrae Home

Pupils from St Mungo's and Falkirk High School working with residents to make bird feeders. Photo: Alan Murray

Project co-ordinator Steve McKenzie from the Mark Scott Award chats to residents.

2. Mark Scott Award at Burnbrae Home

Project co-ordinator Steve McKenzie from the Mark Scott Award chats to residents. Photo: Alan Murray

Nicole Sawicz and Suzanne Bell from St Mungo's, with Katy Russell and Dorcas Olubolade from Falkirk High with Marie Waterfall from Burnbrae Home.

3. Mark Scott Award at Burnbrae Home

Nicole Sawicz and Suzanne Bell from St Mungo's, with Katy Russell and Dorcas Olubolade from Falkirk High with Marie Waterfall from Burnbrae Home. Photo: Alan Murray

Project co-ordinator Steve McKenzie from the Mark Scott Award chats to residents and staff.

4. Mark Scott Award at Burnbrae Home

Project co-ordinator Steve McKenzie from the Mark Scott Award chats to residents and staff. Photo: Alan Murray

