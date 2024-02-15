In pictures: Pupils from St Mungo's and Falkirk High bridge generation gap at Burnbrae Care Home

The elderly residents at Burnbrae Care Home and the sixth year pupils from St Mungo’s and Falkirk High enjoyed their afternoon making bird feeders, enjoying refreshments and chatting.

Their visit was all part of working towards their Mark Scott Leadership for Life Award which is partnered with The Outward Bound Trust.

Youngsters are required to take part in a five-day residential course before returning to carry out projects in their community – this group decided to look at the issue of loneliness and are working with those in the Burnbrae home, situated next to Dollar Park.

The award is inspired by the life of Mark Scott, a 16-year old schoolboy who was murdered in 1995 in an unprovoked sectarian attack.

In response to this tragic event, Mark’s parents, Niall and Judith Scott, established the Mark Scott Foundation to help young people to develop their talents.

More than 3,500 young people have now taken part in and benefited from the award.

