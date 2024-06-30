In pictures: Pupils and staff at Stenhousemuir's Inchlair nursery celebrate Froebel Flagship status

After almost two years of work, the staff and tiny pupils at Inchlair Early Learning Centre are now celebrating success.

Before the end of term they held a special event to recognise the achievement.

Claire Lord, principal early years officer at the Valeview nursery, said: “Our aim is to ensure that all children in our settings have access to high quality early learning through a range of experiences which are based on the principles of Friedrich Froebel, the creator of kindergarten. Froebel believed that children learn through ‘doing’ therefore we are providing real life experiences through core provision, including marvellous meals, block play, creativity, clay, sewing and engaging with nature.

“It has been amazing to see the dedication and commitment from the whole community which enables a learning together ethos with children, families, community and educators.”

Froebelian principles interconnect to all local and national guidance and policy – including Scottish Government guidance such as Realising the Ambition and the UNCRC children’s rights which becomes law in Scotland from July 16.

Families and community play a large part in Froebel and achieving the best for youngsters. This sees stay and play, sew, clay, build, cook, nature, garden and singing all opportunities where families participated to share experiences along with a multi-agency and community working to offer opportunities such as baby massage, food share, preloved clothing and more.

Staff at a number of other nurseries across the Falkirk Council area have completed Froebel in childhood practice training and are now implementing with the youngsters in their care.

