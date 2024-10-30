Isla, 3, joins mum Pamela and sister Annabelle, 11, at this year's Pumpkins in the Parkplaceholder image
In Pictures: Pumpkins in the Park returns to Grangemouth for Halloween themed fun

By James Trimble
Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:32 BST
Youngsters enjoyed a slice of pre-Halloween fun in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park as the annual Pumpkins in the Park event returned.

The weather did not scare off youngsters who gathered in the park on Sunday afternoon to take home 250 free goodie bags, jump around the bouncy castle, board Benji the Bus and have a dook or two for apples.

Stalls were also available on the day selling home baking and an ice cream van was on hand to offer up even more treats.

As you can see from the photographs everyone had a frighteningly good time.

Lynne from Friends of Inchyra Park gets pie in the eye from a wee terror

Lynne from Friends of Inchyra Park gets pie in the eye from a wee terror Photo: Scott Louden

Billy Binnie and granddaughter Hazel, 3, pick up a free pumpkin in Inchyra Park

Billy Binnie and granddaughter Hazel, 3, pick up a free pumpkin in Inchyra Park Photo: Scott Louden

Joyce and Christine join in the fun with Olly, 6, and Ross, 11, at Pumpkins in the Park

Joyce and Christine join in the fun with Olly, 6, and Ross, 11, at Pumpkins in the Park Photo: Scott Louden

Rory, 2, Jack, 7, and Logan, 4, show off their prized pumpkins

Rory, 2, Jack, 7, and Logan, 4, show off their prized pumpkins Photo: Scott Louden

