In Pictures: Pumpkins in the Park returns to Grangemouth for Halloween themed fun

The weather did not scare off youngsters who gathered in the park on Sunday afternoon to take home 250 free goodie bags, jump around the bouncy castle, board Benji the Bus and have a dook or two for apples.

Stalls were also available on the day selling home baking and an ice cream van was on hand to offer up even more treats.

As you can see from the photographs everyone had a frighteningly good time.

1 . Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2024 Lynne from Friends of Inchyra Park gets pie in the eye from a wee terror Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2024 Billy Binnie and granddaughter Hazel, 3, pick up a free pumpkin in Inchyra Park Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park 2024 Joyce and Christine join in the fun with Olly, 6, and Ross, 11, at Pumpkins in the Park Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . 27/10/24 INCHYRA PARK Grangemouth Pumpkins in the Park eventorganised by the Friends of Inchyra Park Rory 2 Jack 7 and Logan 4 from Grangemouth Rory, 2, Jack, 7, and Logan, 4, show off their prized pumpkins Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales