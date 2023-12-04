In pictures: Polmont's Holly Jolly Christmas celebration

Polmont residents came together on Friday evening for the village’s second annual Christmas event.

Following the success of a festive celebration last December, Polmont Community Council decided to organise a Holly Jolly Christmas event again this year.

With stalls, crafts, games, refreshments and musical entertainment, Polmont’s shopping precincts on Main Street came alive on Friday evening for the festive season.

The family friendly event offered something for everyone. Highlights this year included alpacas from the Alpaca Trekking Centre; the musical performances from community groups and local musicians; and of course the attendance of Santa himself.

Despite the cold weather, the community once again turned out to show its support for the event which also included the switching on of the village’s Christmas tree lights.

In a post on the Polmont Community Council Facebook page, organisers described it as “one very special night”. It said: “A very special thanks to ALL involved in the organising and during this event, it could not have been done without you.”

Adding: “Thanks to businesses who donated to the MegaRaffle and of course thank you to EVERYONE who came out on a very cold evening to support us.”

Photographer Mark Ferguson was among the crowds at the event. Do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

1 . Polmont's Holly Jolly Christmas 2023 The community turned out in force on Friday night for Polmont's Christmas celebrations (Pic: Mark Ferguson) Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Polmont's Holly Jolly Christmas 2023 The event, organised by Polmont Community Council, took place at the shopping precinct's on Main Street. Music was provided by the Bo'ness Salvation Army Band. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Polmont's Holly Jolly Christmas 2023 Festive music to entertain the crowds as they browsed the stalls. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales