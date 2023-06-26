In pictures: Polmonthill Snowsports Centre fun day enjoyed by many
Marking 50 years since it opened, Polmonthill Snowsports Centre threw open its doors to the public on Sunday and invited them to give it a go.
Everyone was invited to try out snow sports on their dry ski surface throughout the day, including skiing, tubing and snowboarding.
Lots of people of all ages came along and had a great time at the centre which is under threat of closure if Falkirk Council cannot get someone to take it over.
Polmonthill Snowsports Club and Snowsport Scotland will meet with Falkirk Council this Monday, July 3 to discuss the situation further.
Page 1 of 5