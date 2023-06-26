News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Polmonthill Snowsports Centre fun day enjoyed by many

Marking 50 years since it opened, Polmonthill Snowsports Centre threw open its doors to the public on Sunday and invited them to give it a go.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

Everyone was invited to try out snow sports on their dry ski surface throughout the day, including skiing, tubing and snowboarding.

Lots of people of all ages came along and had a great time at the centre which is under threat of closure if Falkirk Council cannot get someone to take it over.

Polmonthill Snowsports Club and Snowsport Scotland will meet with Falkirk Council this Monday, July 3 to discuss the situation further.

Two youngsters try out skiing at Polmonthill Snowsports Centre on Sunday.

1. Snowsports fun day

Two youngsters try out skiing at Polmonthill Snowsports Centre on Sunday. Photo: Michael Gillen

John Docherty, 64, from Grangemouth decided it was time to try skiing after bringing his grandson to the ski centre for the last two years.

2. Snowsports fun day

John Docherty, 64, from Grangemouth decided it was time to try skiing after bringing his grandson to the ski centre for the last two years. Photo: Michael Gillen

Looking good with all the right moves.

3. Snowsports fun day

Looking good with all the right moves. Photo: Michael Gillen

Trying out skiing at one of the taster sessions.

4. Snowsports fun day

Trying out skiing at one of the taster sessions. Photo: Michael Gillen

