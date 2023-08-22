In Pictures: Plenty of fun for everyone as Falkirk care home hosts summer carnival

The well attended event took place at Thorntree Mews Care Home, Arnothill Mews, Falkirk , on Saturday, August 19 and featured stalls, tombola, a silent auction, hook-a-duck, tin can alley, bunny petting and lots more.

Not only was the day fun for everyone, as you can see from Alan Murray’s great photographs, it also helped raise funds for the residents’ comfort fund, which pays for extra outings and entertainment.