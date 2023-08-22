News you can trust since 1845
Sisters Cali (2) and Faye Brown (3) at the cake stall at Thorntree Mews care home carnival (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)Sisters Cali (2) and Faye Brown (3) at the cake stall at Thorntree Mews care home carnival (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)
In Pictures: Plenty of fun for everyone as Falkirk care home hosts summer carnival

A local care home held a summer carnival to raise money for residents and make their stay just a little better.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST

The well attended event took place at Thorntree Mews Care Home, Arnothill Mews, Falkirk, on Saturday, August 19 and featured stalls, tombola, a silent auction, hook-a-duck, tin can alley, bunny petting and lots more.

Not only was the day fun for everyone, as you can see from Alan Murray’s great photographs, it also helped raise funds for the residents’ comfort fund, which pays for extra outings and entertainment.

Target practice was fun at Thorntree Mews care home carnival (Picture: Alan Murray. National World)

Cousins Nairn and Tommy, both 7,. sponge activities co-ordinator Glen Brown at Thorntree Mews care home carnival (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

It was fun to fish at Thorntree Mews care home carnival (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

Residents will enjoy their stay even more thanks to the funds raised by the Thorntree Mews care home carnival (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

