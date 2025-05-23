In pictures: Plean care home drives home a fun day of motoring memories

The community engagement event at the village’s Main Street care facility, saw members of a classic motorbike club and the Trossachs Tractor Run bring their vehicles to show off to residents and visitors,

Staff managed to fit some of the classic motorbikes into the home’s cafe, but had to draw a line when it came to the tractors.

William Simpsons Care Home supports up to 70 people from across Scotland who are living with a long term mental health diagnosis.

A spokesperson said: “We provide everything from emergency respite support, planned short breaks, medium term care to equip and empower residents ready for a return to community living, through to long term and end of life care.

"We support adults of all life stages, from the age of 20 upwards, to get the best from their day.”

