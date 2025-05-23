Tractors line the car park of Plean's William Simpson Care Home on the special dayTractors line the car park of Plean's William Simpson Care Home on the special day
Tractors line the car park of Plean's William Simpson Care Home on the special day

In pictures: Plean care home drives home a fun day of motoring memories

By James Trimble
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:53 BST
Plean’s William Simpson Care Home invited some motoring marvels to come and entertain residents earlier this month.

The community engagement event at the village’s Main Street care facility, saw members of a classic motorbike club and the Trossachs Tractor Run bring their vehicles to show off to residents and visitors,

Staff managed to fit some of the classic motorbikes into the home’s cafe, but had to draw a line when it came to the tractors.

William Simpsons Care Home supports up to 70 people from across Scotland who are living with a long term mental health diagnosis.

A spokesperson said: “We provide everything from emergency respite support, planned short breaks, medium term care to equip and empower residents ready for a return to community living, through to long term and end of life care.

"We support adults of all life stages, from the age of 20 upwards, to get the best from their day.”

There was plenty to interest petrolheads and farming enthusiasts during the event

1. William Simpson Care Home motoring marvels day 2025

There was plenty to interest petrolheads and farming enthusiasts during the event Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Residents and visitors were able to get up close for a hands on experience of all the motorcycles and tractors throughout the day

2. Untitled design - 1

Residents and visitors were able to get up close for a hands on experience of all the motorcycles and tractors throughout the day Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Motorcycle enthusiasts were in seventh heaven on the big day at William Simpsons Care Home

3. William Simpson Care Home motoring marvels day 2025

Motorcycle enthusiasts were in seventh heaven on the big day at William Simpsons Care Home Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
When visitors and residents were not enjoying looking at the tractors and the motorcycles they were talking about how much they enjoyed looking at the tractors and motorcycles

4. William Simpson Care Home motoring marvels day 2025

When visitors and residents were not enjoying looking at the tractors and the motorcycles they were talking about how much they enjoyed looking at the tractors and motorcycles Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice