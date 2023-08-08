In pictures: Pinkie March marks 160th anniversary of the Redding Free Colliers

The 160th anniversary of the Redding Free Colliers saw members parade through the streets of their communities.

Sadly for those taking part and the crowds lining the streets, torrential rain poured for most of what is known as the Pinkie March, so called because those taking part link pinkies as they walk in their tailcoats and top hat.

Founded in 1863 in Redding by trade union activist James Simpson, the Free Colliers was established as a fraternity of mineworkers to take up their struggle for freedom.

By the end of the following year there was a network of 65 Free Colliers across Scotland.

But now only one group remains, and on the first Saturday in August they put on their finery and walk behind marching bands and flags for over ten miles through the villages of Redding, Westquarter, Brightons, Wallacestone and Laurieston.

They also stop to lay a wreath at the Redding Pit Disaster memorial, remembering the miners who lost their lives in the 1923 mine collapse.

Next month, the Free Colliers will turn out again when the dedication of the newly refurbished memorial takes place and marking the 100th anniversary.

In a statement on social media, the Free Colliers said: “Thank you to everyone that came out and supported us. The wee bit of rain didn't stop us having a great day.

“Thank you to Linlithgow Reed band, Bo'ness and Carriden band, Martin Day MP and new honorary brother Pat Reid for joining us on the day.”

