In pictures: Pigeon lovers descend on Camelon for Scottish Lier Market 2024

Once again the event took place in Camelon Juniors ground in Fairlie Street – and with the first team having a free weekend the ground made a great central location for people to attend from all over Scotland.

There were hundreds of young 2024 racing pigeons for sale, as well as stock pigeons. Also available was all the equipment the pigeon racer would need for their loft and to look after their feathered friends.

Pigeon racing is the sport that attracts all ages – and also kings and queens with royal lofts at Sandringham.

And with tens of thousands of people across the country being pigeon owners it is little wonder this event attracted the crowds.

