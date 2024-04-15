In pictures: Pigeon lovers descend on Camelon for Scottish Lier Market 2024

Pigeon fanciers and racers from across the country descended on the district on Saturday morning for the Scottish Lier Market 2024.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:02 BST

Once again the event took place in Camelon Juniors ground in Fairlie Street – and with the first team having a free weekend the ground made a great central location for people to attend from all over Scotland.

There were hundreds of young 2024 racing pigeons for sale, as well as stock pigeons. Also available was all the equipment the pigeon racer would need for their loft and to look after their feathered friends.

Pigeon racing is the sport that attracts all ages – and also kings and queens with royal lofts at Sandringham.

And with tens of thousands of people across the country being pigeon owners it is little wonder this event attracted the crowds.

These young racing pigeons were the centre of attention.

Scottish Lier Market 2024

These young racing pigeons were the centre of attention.

Plenty of business to be done

Scottish Lier Market 2024

Plenty of business to be done

Checking out the young racing pigeons.

Scottish Lier Market 2024

Checking out the young racing pigeons.

Taking a keen look at this young pigeon.

Scottish Lier Market 2024

Taking a keen look at this young pigeon.

